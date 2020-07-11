MP3TAG

Mp3tag is a powerful and easy-to-use tool to edit metadata of audio files.

It supports batch tag-editing of ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments and APE Tags for multiple files at once covering a variety of audio formats.

Furthermore, it supports online database lookups from, e.g., Discogs, MusicBrainz or freedb, allowing you to automatically gather proper tags and download cover art for your music library.

You can rename files based on the tag information, replace characters or words in tags and filenames, import/export tag information, create playlists and more.

Main features:

Batch Tag Editing Write ID3v1.1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, MP4, WMA, APEv2 Tags and Vorbis Comments to multiple files at once.

Support for Cover Art Download and add album covers to your files and make your library even more shiny.

Import from Discogs, freedb, MusicBrainz Save typing and import tags from online databases like Discogs, freedb, MusicBrainz, and more.

Replace characters or words Replace strings in tags and filenames (with support for Regular Expressions).

Create Playlists automatically Create and manage playlists automatically while editing.

Rename files from tags Rename files based on the tag information and import tags from filenames.

Export to HTML, RTF, CSV Generate nice reports and lists of your collection based on user-defined templates.

Full Unicode Support User-interface and tagging are fully Unicode compliant.

Besides these main features Mp3tag offers a variety of other functions and features ranging ranging from batch export of embedded album covers, over support for iTunes-specific tags like media type or TV Show settings, to combining multiple actions into groups that can be applied with a single mouse click.

Supported Audio Formats

2020-07-11
Mp3tag v3.02 — This version adds support for alternative freedb servers, includes the web-based search via gnudb.org and fixes various issues that were reported over the last weeks.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2020-03-27
Mp3tag v3.01 — This version adds support for the WebM file format, adds the new feature "Adjust cover" to resize embedded cover art to the cover art right-click menu, and fixes various issues that were reported over the last weeks.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2020-01-23
Mp3tag v3.00 — This version adds a new action type "Adjust cover" to resize embedded cover art, updates the MusicBrainz tag sources, improves accessibility in high-contrast modes and with screen readers, and fixes various issues that were reported over the last weeks.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2019-10-19
Mp3tag v2.99a — This version is a hotfix release for a cover-art issue introduced with Mp3tag v2.99.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2019-10-18
Mp3tag v2.99 — This version updates the MusicBrainz tag sources and fixes various issues that were reported over the last weeks.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2019-09-20
Mp3tag v2.98 — This version adds new tag sources to search Discogs for combinations of artist and album, artist and track title and artist and year and fixes many issues and includes other changes.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2019-07-12
Mp3tag v2.97 — This version fixes an issue where when pasting cover-art from the clipboard was not possible anymore.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2019-06-28
Mp3tag v2.96 — This version adds support for Opus in files with *.ogg file extension, improvements when copying cover-art via the clipboard and fixes many issues and includes other changes.

See the Release Notes for more details.

2019-04-18
Mp3tag v2.95 — This version adds support for Discogs subtracks, toggling of file list columns via the context menu on the column header, nested action menus for action groups and fixes many issues and includes other changes.

See the Release Notes for more details.

